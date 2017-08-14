The Delhi Police have arrested a 24-year-old man for allegedly raping his former colleague and pushing her off the fourth floor of an under-construction building in Delhi’s Begampur area. Deepak, who works at a five-star hotel in the national Capital, has been booked for rape, attempt to murder and kidnapping, The Hindu reported on Monday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on August 10 when the accused had allegedly abducted the 20-year-old woman, said the police. The two along with two others were riding a bike when the police stopped them on their way to Connaught Place. The police seized their two-wheeler for not carrying relevant documents.

The four then took an auto for Begampur. Around 10.50pm, the accused told the two others to wait in the auto near Ram Vihar while he took the woman to fetch his father’s car. But instead, he took her to an under-construction building, and allegedly raped her. When she threatened to inform the police, the man allegedly pushed her off the building.

The woman, who currently works as an assistant chef at another five-star hotel, has been admitted to Baba Saheb Ambedkar hospital in Rohini. “She sustained a lot of head injuries,” Dr Punita Mahajan, medical director of the hospital, told the Hindustan Times. “She was admitted to our neuro-surgical ward. She is now stable but critical.” The police are yet to record her statement.