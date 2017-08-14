Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday took a potshot at the Bharatiya Janata Party, and asked them to enact a law to make singing Vande Mataram mandatory instead of making idle statements, reported The Hindu.

“What is wrong in singing Vande Mataram and why should it be only on select days?” said Thackeray during an event in Vile Parle. “It should be sung every day. The BJP MLAs, who warn others over Vande Mataram, can’t sing even four lines. Can you do anything at all? At least bring in a law for the same.”

He also questioned the commitment of the BJP on the issue. “Before coming to power, you [BJP] had said that everyone must sing Vande Mataram if they want to live in the country,” he said. “What happened now? How can you say an individual will decide whether to sing or not?”

Thackeray said there should not be any display of false pride, according to The Times of India. “If you want to hoist the national flag of this country, then you must sing the national song of the country,” he added. “Nationalism shouldn’t be just part of January 26 and August 15 celebrations, but should be part of your life.”

On August 10, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had passed a notice to make singing Vande Matram compulsory in all schools that it runs. The corporator from the P South ward, Sandeep Patel, had filed a notice of motion demanding that all students at civic schools sing Vande Mataram at least twice a week on campus.

In April 2017, the Supreme Court had issued a notice to the central government asking for its response to a petition that sought to make singing Vande Mataram mandatory at all educational institutes. However, in February 2017, the top court had said that the Indian Constitution does not have the concept of a national song.

“Article 51A [that covers the fundamental duties] of the Constitution does not refer to a national song,” the bench had said. “It only refers to the national flag and national anthem. Therefore, we do not intend to enter into any debate as far as the national song is concerned.”