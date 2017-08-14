The toll in landslides and flood triggered by monsoon rains in Nepal has reached 57, Kathmandu Post reported on Monday. At least 23 people are reported to be missing since Friday, according to the data provided by Nepal’s Ministry of Home Affairs.

Districts including Jhapa, Sunsari, Saptari, Bara, Makawanpur, Rautaha, Bardiya, Chitin were among the worst affected in the incessant rains. Highest casualties were reported from Sunsari where eight people had died and six others were missing, according to Kathmandu Post.

More than 1,000 houses were destroyed and an estimated 400 livestock were killed. Landslides on the East-West Highway have also affected the traffic and road networks have been shut.

The road blockage and bad weather have hampered the rescue and relief operations in the areas affected by the floods. Rivers Koshi and Basmati have crossed danger levels, according to Skymet Weather. Nepal’s Meteorological Forecasting Division has predicted that heavy rainfall will continue for the next few days in some regions.

Around 600 tourists, including 200 Indians, are stranded in Nepal’s Chitwal town because of widespread flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain. The officers are using elephants and rubber rafts to transport the stranded people to safer places, Bangkok Post reported.