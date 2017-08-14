A look at the headlines in the sector right now:

Markets break five-session losing streak – Sensex up 235.44 points, Nifty gains 83.35: Cipla, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Tata Steel, Adani Ports and Hero MotoCorp were among the top gainers on both indices. Wholesale inflation rose by 1.88% in July after easing for four months: Stabilising food prices led to the increase. Bombay High Court puts Sahara’s Aamby Valley up for auction at a reserve price of Rs 37,392 crore: Royale Partners Investment Fund, a Mauritius-based investor, had said that it wanted to invest Rs 10,700 crore in the property. Nitin Gadkari wants an Air India unit to be kept out of the disinvestment process: He has asked the Civil Aviation Ministry to keep the Air India Engineering Services Limited unit separately. Snapdeal, India Mart get notices for allegedly selling wildlife products: The e-commerce firms allegedly sold items like ‘hattha-jodi’ and ‘siyar-singhi’, made out of wild animals’ limbs, on their portals. NCLT approves Reliance Communications-Aircel merger, Brookfield Towers sale: The tribunal overruled the objections of Bharti Airtel, GTL and Ericsson in the case. Trade war likely, prepare for its consequences, Chinese state media warns India: The Global Times urged Chinese firms to “reconsider the risks” of investing in India.