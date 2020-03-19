The big news: Modi announces ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday due to coronavirus, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The SC ordered a trust vote in Madhya Pradesh, and the 2012 gangrape convicts are due to be executed early on Friday after a plea was rejected.
A look at the headlines right now:
- PM Modi calls for ‘janata curfew’ on Sunday, urges citizens to isolate themselves to fight coronavirus: Modi announced that a task force led by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will address the impact of COVID-19 on the economy and monitor the situation. Meanwhile, the Centre suspended all international flights to land in India from March 22 for a week.
- SC orders trust vote in Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 pm on Friday: The court also ordered that the proceedings must be video recorded and may also be live streamed.
- Delhi court dismisses 2012 gangrape case convicts’ plea seeking stay of execution: Meanwhile, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition filed by Mukesh Singh, claiming that the trial was vitiated on account of concealment of evidence.
- ‘They will welcome me soon’, says Ranjan Gogoi on Opposition MPs’ protest during Rajya Sabha oath: Opposition leaders walked out from the Upper House as the former chief justice took oath.
- Farooq Abdullah asks Modi to restore high-speed internet in Kashmir amid coronavirus fears: Abdullah claimed the livelihoods of people and students’ education in Kashmir has already taken a hit since Article 370 was revoked in August.
- Coronavirus toll in India rises to four as 72-year-old man dies in Punjab: The man had come to India from Germany two weeks ago.
- Allahabad HC issues notice to UP in plea against recovery for property damage during CAA protests: The court described the ordinance as ‘arbitrary in its very nature’ while passing the order.
- Delhi bans gathering of more than 20 persons, says no eating out till March 31 to prevent COVID-19: However, home delivery and takeaway services at restaurants will continue to be available in the Capital.
- BMC orders shops to remain shut on alternate days in several Mumbai localities to avoid spread of coronavirus: The municipal corporation also announced that people who fail to comply with the orders will be punished under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.
- Anil Ambani appears before Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case against Yes Bank founder: Ambani’s statement will reportedly be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.