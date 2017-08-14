A grenade attacked by suspected militants injured four Indian security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district, PTI reported on Monday, quoting police officials. The militants hurled a grenade at a Central Reserve Police Force road-opening party at Batpora in Magam area, 20 kilometres from Srinagar.

Of the four injured, three are CRPF personnel and one policeman. The injured have been admitted to SKIMS Medical College hospital.

Stringent security measures are in place in the Valley for Independence Day celebrations on Tuesday.