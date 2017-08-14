The Tamil Nadu government on Monday submitted a draft of the Ordinance requesting exemption for state students from taking the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for a year in order to secure admission to government colleges, reported IANS. Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan handed over the draft to the Joint Secretary in the Union Home Ministry, RK Mitra. seeking admission to government colleges in the state

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the Centre was ready to exempt Tamil Nadu from the Neet for one year if the state government passed an Ordinance. She emphasised that the Ordinance must specify that the exemption was sought to help rural students to get admission in government medical colleges.

“As for private colleges and deemed universities, Tamil Nadu is already admitting students as per Neet,” she said. “The problem comes only in terms of government college admissions and also in terms of seats surrendered by private colleges to government colleges. Rural students face difficulty in getting admissions. That is our understanding based on the interaction with the state.” Around 4,000 seats are available in government medical colleges in the state.