North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has decided to hold on the country’s plan to fire missiles towards United States Pacific Territory of Guam, Reuters reported quoting the state media KCNA. He was briefed on the missile plans by senior military officials.

Guam is the site of a US military base that has a submarine squadron, an airbase and a Coast Guard group, and is home to nearly 1,62,000 people. Recent reports had suggested that Pyongyang was planning to strike Guam with medium-to-long-range strategic ballistic missiles. A Korean People’s Army spokesperson had said that the military was only waiting for its leader Kim Jong-Un to make a decision on the plan.

Kim is believed to have said that he wants to watch the US’ actions before making a decision on “enveloping fire at Guam”. “The United States, which was the first to bring numerous strategic nuclear equipment near us, should first make the right decision and show through actions if they wish to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and prevent a dangerous military clash,” KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

On August 9, Trump had warned Pyongyang that any threat to the country will be met with “fire and fury like the world has never seen”. He had also warned North Korea that it would “truly regret” if it was to act against any US territory or allies.

China bans North Korean imports after UN sanctions

Meanwhile, China on Monday banned imports of iron ore, coal, lead concentrates, lead, sea food from North Korea, in accordance with sanctions framed by the United Nations, Reuters reported. The sanctions were approved by a vote on August 6. These must be implemented within 30 days after the approval.

Pyongyang’s exports worth $1 billion were banned under the sanctions in response to its nuclear programme and testing of intercontinental ballistic missiles last month.