The big news: PM Modi says Kashmir unrest can be solved with love, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Kamal Hassan asked why no one had demanded the Tamil Nadu CM’s resignation, and CJI JS Khehar said all Indian citizens were equal.
A look at the headlines right now:
- We have to think of Badal Sakta Hai attitude, says PM Modi on 71st Independence Day: The prime minister pitched for a ‘New India movement’.
- Why has no one demanded CM’s resignation, asks Kamal Hassan: Indians cannot attain true freedom until they are freed from corruption, the actor tweeted.
- All citizens, irrespective of their religion, should be proud of being an Indian, says Chief Justice: JS Khehar said all citizens are equal and are neither inferior nor superior to anyone.
- Gujarat police book five for allegedly attacking Dalits over cattle skinning: The complainant said a mob of 20 people had assaulted his mother and him.
- Nawaz Sharif files three petitions in Supreme Court against Panama Papers verdict: In his appeal, Sharif argued that the July 28 decision by the five-judge bench should have been given by a three-member bench.
- Centre fines Reliance Industries and partners Rs 1,700 crore for not meeting gas production target: Dhirubhai-1 and 3 gas fields were supposed to produce 80 million standard cubic meters per day, but fell way short of their target.
- India’s trade deficit widens to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in July: India’s exports grew to $22.54 billion as compared to $21.68 billion during July 2016.
- Rescue workers find 270 bodies after mudslide in Sierra Leone, thousands more feared buried: Around 3,000 people are estimated to have lost their homes.
- Centre orders Google, Facebook, WhatsApp to remove Blue Whale Challenge game from their platforms: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that there had been instances of suicides while playing the game.
- Bill Gates gives away Microsoft shares worth $4.6 billion to charity: Gates and his wife Melinda have given away about $35 billion of stock since 1994.