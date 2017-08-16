United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed both sides for the Charlottesville violence that left a woman dead and several others injured, BBC reported.

“I’m not putting anybody on a moral plane,” said Trump, according to The Guardian. “You had a group on one side and a group on the other, and they came at each other with clubs – there is another side, you can call them the Left, that came violently attacking the other group. You had people that were very fine people on both sides.”

He also blamed left-wing supporters for charging at the “alt-right”. “Okay, what about the alt-left that came charging at...the alt-right?” he said, according to BBC. “Do they have any semblance of guilt? What about the fact that they came charging... with clubs in their hands?”

On Monday, the chief executive officers of sportswear retailer Under Armour and computer company Intel had quit Trump’s business advisory panel after Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of pharmaceutical giant Merck, stepped down following the president’s response to the Charlottesville riots.

Hackers group Anonymous took down neo-Nazi website Daily Stormer on Monday, after it published an article belittling Heather Heyer, the woman who died in the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. The hackers said they would permanently shut down the website after 24 hours.

In an article published on Sunday, the Daily Stormer had said that the driver who killed Heather Heyer had “saved us a lot of money”. It spewed a lot of vitriol against the woman, saying “most people are glad she is dead” and that she had been a “burden on society”.