The big news: Indian troops reportedly foil China’s incursion bid in Ladakh, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump said both sides should be blamed for the Charlottesville violence, and two Goa beach shack owners were arrested on drug charges.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Indian troops foil China’s incursion attempts in Ladakh, say reports: PLA soldiers attempted to enter the Indian side in two areas between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday. This resulted in stone pelting from both sides.
- Both sides should be blamed for Charlottesville violence, says US President Donald Trump: The clash in Virginia had left one person dead and several others injured.
- Owners of two beach shacks in Goa arrested after waiters found with drugs: Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies, and Rohan Shetty of Club Nyex have been taken into custody under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
- Doordarshan, AIR refused to broadcast Tripura CM’s Independence Day speech, alleges CPI(M): The public broadcasters wanted Manik Sarkar to rework his speech, and reportedly refused to air it after the party did not make the changes.
- Why has no one demanded CM’s resignation, asks Kamal Hassan: Indians cannot attain true freedom until they are freed from corruption, the actor tweeted.
- Gujarat police book five for allegedly attacking Dalits over cattle skinning: The complainant said a mob of 20 people had assaulted his mother and him.
- Nawaz Sharif files three petitions in Supreme Court against Panama Papers verdict: In his appeal, Sharif argued that the July 28 decision by the five-judge bench should have been given by a three-member bench.
- Centre orders Google, Facebook, WhatsApp to remove Blue Whale Challenge game from their platforms: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that there had been instances of suicides while playing the game.
- India’s trade deficit widens to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in July: India’s exports grew to $22.54 billion as compared to $21.68 billion during July 2016.
- Bill Gates gives away Microsoft shares worth $4.6 billion to charity: Gates and his wife Melinda have given away about $35 billion of stock since 1994.