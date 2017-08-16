A look at the headlines right now:

Indian troops foil China’s incursion attempts in Ladakh, say reports: PLA soldiers attempted to enter the Indian side in two areas between 6 am and 9 am on Tuesday. This resulted in stone pelting from both sides. Both sides should be blamed for Charlottesville violence, says US President Donald Trump: The clash in Virginia had left one person dead and several others injured. Owners of two beach shacks in Goa arrested after waiters found with drugs: Edwin Nunes, the owner of Curlies, and Rohan Shetty of Club Nyex have been taken into custody under the Narcotics, Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Doordarshan, AIR refused to broadcast Tripura CM’s Independence Day speech, alleges CPI(M): The public broadcasters wanted Manik Sarkar to rework his speech, and reportedly refused to air it after the party did not make the changes. Why has no one demanded CM’s resignation, asks Kamal Hassan: Indians cannot attain true freedom until they are freed from corruption, the actor tweeted. Gujarat police book five for allegedly attacking Dalits over cattle skinning: The complainant said a mob of 20 people had assaulted his mother and him. Nawaz Sharif files three petitions in Supreme Court against Panama Papers verdict: In his appeal, Sharif argued that the July 28 decision by the five-judge bench should have been given by a three-member bench. Centre orders Google, Facebook, WhatsApp to remove Blue Whale Challenge game from their platforms: The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said that there had been instances of suicides while playing the game. India’s trade deficit widens to Rs 1.45 lakh crore in July: India’s exports grew to $22.54 billion as compared to $21.68 billion during July 2016. Bill Gates gives away Microsoft shares worth $4.6 billion to charity: Gates and his wife Melinda have given away about $35 billion of stock since 1994.