A Kolkata court on Thursday discharged Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung (picture above, left) in the Madan Tamang murder case, but held that charges will be framed against the other 47 accused, reported PTI.

The bench rejected the Central Bureau of Investigation’s claim that Gurung was involved in the conspiracy to murder Tamang, an All India Gorkha League leader. Gurung’s counsel argued that his client was in Kalimpong the day Tamang was murdered, and that the CBI had no proof against him.

The court, however, allowed charges to be framed against Gurung’s wife Asha and several other top GJM leaders. The next hearing in the case is scheduled for August 28.

Bimal Gurung, Asha Gurung and 17 others had surrendered before a sessions court in Kolkata on December 21, 2016, in connection with the murder case.