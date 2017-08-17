Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday said the state government was taking all necessary measures to tackle the foaming Bellandur Lake. He said they will resolve the problem within a couple of years, reported ANI.

Once again on Thursday, the Bellandur Lake spewed toxic foam. The froth rose high enough to cause trouble for residents of the area. People living in nearby apartment complexes said the foam was blowing into their houses.

“Nothing is being done about these lakes,” Sonal Solanki, a resident of the area told the Hindustan Times. “Clouds of froth are blown into our complex by the wind, and it is a common sight to see this froth floating on our swimming pool.”

On Wednesday evening, the froth had spilled on to the road near Bellandur Lake and enveloped vehicles. Residents have also complained of a foul stench emanating from the carcinogenic foam.

The city’s two largest lakes – Bellandur and Varthur – are regularly affected by froth. Environmentalists blame the practice of dumping untreated sewage and pollutants in the lakes. Residents living in the area have repeatedly asked the government to take appropriate action to stop lake foaming. Many have also criticised the civic bodies for their failure to address the problem.