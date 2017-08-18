The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for Thursday’s attack in Barcelona, in which 13 people were killed and more than 100 others injured, reported AFP. The terror outfit’s propaganda agency Amaq said their soldiers had carried out the attack.

The police said they had arrested two suspects, identified as a Spaniard and a Moroccan. However, the driver of the van that ploughed into the crowd in Barcelona’s Las Ramblas tourist area was still on the run.

“We’re united in grief,” Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said in a televised address. “Above all, we’re united in the firm intention to defeat those who want to take our values and way of life from us.”

Catalonia’s Regional Interior Minister Joaquim Forn said the toll may rise further.

Early on Friday, the police said they shot dead “five suspected terrorists” in a “possible terrorist attack” in Cambrils, about 120 km south of Barcelona. However, the police did not confirm whether the shooting was linked to the Barcelona incident. The police believe they had thwarted another possible attack, reported BBC.

Victims were seen lying on Barcelona streets after a van jumped the sidewalk and crashed into a crowd of people Thursday. #BarcelonaAttack pic.twitter.com/hC4IAbuN5v — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) August 18, 2017

United States President Donald Trump said they will offer all help to Barcelona. “Be tough & strong, we love you!,” he said on Twitter. France’s President Emmanuel Macron said his thoughts were with the victims of the “tragic attack”.

No Indian casualties in Barcelona attack

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said there was no report of any Indian casualties in the Barcelona attack. “I am in constant touch with the Indian Embassy in Spain,” she said on Twitter. “As of now, there is no report of an Indian casualty.”

Spain’s Civil Protection Agency said the victims included nationals from France, Venezuela, Australia, Ireland, Peru, Algeria and China. Belgium said one of its citizens had died in the attack, while The Hague in the Netherlands said three Dutch nationals were injured. A Greek diplomat said three of its citizens had been wounded, reported AFP.