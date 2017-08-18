The Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited on Thursday launched a mobile wallet for its customers to make cashless payments. With more than 15 lakh merchants, BSNL claimed that the wallet was bigger than the ones launched by other telecom companies, PTI reported.

The app was developed by digital wallet company MobiKwik for the state-run telecom operator. BSNL’s 10 crore subscribers can now pay their bills online, shop on e-commerce websites and book bus or train tickets using the app, among other activities.

“The ease of payment will be extended to all customers, while equally strengthening financial inclusion in the rural hinterlands, which often get neglected,” Minister of State for Communications Manoj Sinha said after launching the wallet.

BSNL Chairman and Managing Director Anupam Srivastava said the partnership with MobiKwik will allow its customers to “seamlessly and conveniently” carry out online transactions. He said this was “another important milestone in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of enabling and making India a less-cash society based on his grand vision for a digital India”.