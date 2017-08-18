Google on Thursday said that its Android Instant Apps can now be accessed on 50 crore devices globally. Google announced in a blog post that 50 crore Android users can now access Instant Apps in all countries where Google Play operates. Android Instant Apps allows users to access apps from search engines, social media, messaging, and other links without the need to first install these apps.

“Since our public launch at Google I/O this year, we have been hard at work expanding the number of supported devices and the availability of instant apps, so that users can run your apps instantly, without installation,” Google’s Product Manager Jonathan Karmel wrote.

Google has also listed websites which have launched their own instant apps. The post says that video-sharing website Vimeo has increased its viewership session duration by 130% after launching an instant app. The NYTimes Crosswords app doubled its number of sessions per user after it launched an instant app, said the blog post. The blog also provided examples of other companies which claimed to have benefited from instant apps.