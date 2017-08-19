Supporters of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav clashed outside the chief minister’s residence in Patna on Saturday, PTI reported. Yadav’s supporters reportedly were on their way to the SK Memorial Hall for the “Jan Adalat” programme, along with the disgruntled leader, when they stopped outside the chief minister’s residence and began to shout slogans.

Some of the men, carrying sticks and belts, tried to enter Kumar’s residence. Kumar’s supporters, who had gathered at his residence for the JD(U) National Executive Committee meet, emerged and chased away Yadav’s group.

“We will watch CCTV cameras and try to identify those behind the violence and act against them,” Patna Senior Superintendent of Police Manu Maharaj said. Yadav, who was in a car with suspended JD(U) MP Ali Anwar, refused to comment on the incident. “I will speak at the [Jan Adalat] programme,” he said.

The Nitish Kumar-led faction of the JD(U) passed a resolution on Saturday to join the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance at the Centre. The decision was taken at the day-long National Executive of the party.