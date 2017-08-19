Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said that talks on the merger between the two All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam factions are going on smoothly, and a “positive result” could be expected in a day or two, reported PTI. Panneerselvam also said that there were no differences in his faction on the merger, reported ANI.

Meanwhile, state Chief Minister EK Palaniswami said he was confident that both the camps would merge soon. However, the TTV Dinakaran camp warned Palaniswami that he would be replaced as chief minister if he indulged in activities the AIADMK did not like.

“Our [AIADMK] rule is like a bus journey,” said Dinakaran loyalist Palaniappan. We appointed the driver [O Panneerselvam] to take the bus to the intended destination enabling the passengers to reach safely.” Since Panneerselvam’s activities did not go down well with the party, we replaced him with Palaniswami. But, if Palaniswami’s activities are not liked by the party, we will definitely take action to replace him.”

On Thursday, Palaniswami had announced that a one-person enquiry commission will investigate Jayalalithaa’s death. Palaniswami had said that Jayalalithaa’s Poes Garden residence will be converted into a memorial. However, her niece Deepa Jayakumar alleged that she had moral, ethical and legal claims to the house.

The Panneerselvam faction appeared to agree with the Palaniswami’s decisions. “Delighted to welcome two key moves by Palaniswami to set up judicial enquiry into Amma’s expiry and to convert Veda Nilayam into a memorial,” AIADMK MLA K Pandiarajan had said on Twitter.