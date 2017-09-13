The big news: Arrested Ryan school official asks SC to shift case to Delhi, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The UK government seized properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, and Aung San Suu Kyi will skip the UN meet amid the Rohingya crisis.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Official arrested in Ryan International School murder asks Supreme Court to shift case to Delhi: Francis Thomas told the bench that his fundamental right to be represented by a lawyer of his choice was being infringed.
- UK government seizes properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on the wanted gangster to British government.
- Aung San Suu Kyi is skipping the UN General Assembly during the Rohingya crisis: This came after the UN human rights commissioner called the violence against the community an example of ‘ethnic cleansing’.
- Security tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit: Along with Narendra Modi, he will lay the foundation for India’s first bullet train – to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai – on Thursday.
- Trade unions hit the streets of French cities to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s new labour laws: The government’s new measures arm companies with more flexibility to set pay and working conditions.
- Election Commission rejects Sharad Yadav faction’s plea for JD(U)’s party symbol: The polling monitor said they had not submitted documents to support their claim to the arrow symbol and the offices allotted to the party.
- Markets make marginal gains in early trade despite rising inflation: Reliance Industries, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the top performers on the BSE.
- India will file its arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice today: The memorial will include grounds for relief for the former naval officer, detail the violations committed by Pakistan and highlight denial of consular access.
- NSE withdraws Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Moneylife magazine, pays Rs 50 lakh in penalty: The case relates to a whistleblower’s letter carried by the publication, which alleged that the stock exchange had given unfair advantage to certain brokers.
- 35 civilians killed in separate airstrikes by Russia and the US-led coalition in Syria’s Deir Ezzor: Both sides are conducting parallel offensives in the province against the Islamic State group.