A look at the headlines right now:

Official arrested in Ryan International School murder asks Supreme Court to shift case to Delhi: Francis Thomas told the bench that his fundamental right to be represented by a lawyer of his choice was being infringed. UK government seizes properties of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim: In 2015, India had handed over a dossier on the wanted gangster to British government. Aung San Suu Kyi is skipping the UN General Assembly during the Rohingya crisis: This came after the UN human rights commissioner called the violence against the community an example of ‘ethnic cleansing’. Security tightened in Ahmedabad ahead of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s visit: Along with Narendra Modi, he will lay the foundation for India’s first bullet train – to run between Ahmedabad and Mumbai – on Thursday. Trade unions hit the streets of French cities to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s new labour laws: The government’s new measures arm companies with more flexibility to set pay and working conditions. Election Commission rejects Sharad Yadav faction’s plea for JD(U)’s party symbol: The polling monitor said they had not submitted documents to support their claim to the arrow symbol and the offices allotted to the party. Markets make marginal gains in early trade despite rising inflation: Reliance Industries, TCS, Dr Reddy’s, Adani Ports and Sun Pharma were the top performers on the BSE. India will file its arguments in the Kulbhushan Jadhav case at the International Court of Justice today: The memorial will include grounds for relief for the former naval officer, detail the violations committed by Pakistan and highlight denial of consular access. NSE withdraws Rs 100-crore defamation suit against Moneylife magazine, pays Rs 50 lakh in penalty: The case relates to a whistleblower’s letter carried by the publication, which alleged that the stock exchange had given unfair advantage to certain brokers. 35 civilians killed in separate airstrikes by Russia and the US-led coalition in Syria’s Deir Ezzor: Both sides are conducting parallel offensives in the province against the Islamic State group.