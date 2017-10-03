A look at the headlines right now:

Haryana Police arrest Honeypreet Insan, 38 days after she went missing: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter will be produced in a court on Wednesday, said Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla. Vijay Mallya released on bail shortly after arrest in London, say reports: India has been seeking his extradition from the UK since the beleaguered businessman began his self-imposed exile in March 2016. Centre lowers basic excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: The government expects that the move will ease the surging retail prices of fuel. Aung San Suu Kyi loses ‘Freedom of Oxford’ honour over the Rohingya crisis: The Oxford City Council said it is ‘no longer appropriate’ for her to hold the title. BHU vice chancellor is on indefinite leave, confirms HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar: Girish Chandra Tripathi had drawn criticism for dismissing a student’s allegation of being molested on campus as ‘a simple case of eve-teasing’. India summons Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner after ceasefire violation kills three in Kashmir: Even as New Delhi lodged a ‘strong protest’ against ‘unprovoked’ cross-border firing, a soldier died in another ceasefire violation in Poonch. Supreme Court to hear Rohingya refugees’ plea against the government on October 13: After the Centre announced its plan to deport all Rohingya, two members of the community told the court they had come here after fleeing persecution at home. Nobel Prize in Physics goes to three scientists who discovered gravitational waves: Rainer Weiss, Barry C Barish and Kip S Thorne helped realise a vision that is almost 50 years old, the committee said. Sharad Pawar says Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is impractical: The former Maharashtra chief minister criticised the Centre for being ill-prepared to face the effects of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax. BJP chief Amit Shah blames Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for political violence in state: He inaugurated the Jan Raksha Yatra in Kannur, which is the CPI(M) leader’s home turf.