The big news: Police arrest Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Vijay Mallya got bail soon after he was arrested in London, and the Centre slashed basic excise duty on fuel by Rs 2 per litre.
- Haryana Police arrest Honeypreet Insan, 38 days after she went missing: The Dera Sacha Sauda chief’s adopted daughter will be produced in a court on Wednesday, said Panchkula Police Commissioner AS Chawla.
- Vijay Mallya released on bail shortly after arrest in London, say reports: India has been seeking his extradition from the UK since the beleaguered businessman began his self-imposed exile in March 2016.
- Centre lowers basic excise duty on petrol, diesel by Rs 2 per litre: The government expects that the move will ease the surging retail prices of fuel.
- Aung San Suu Kyi loses ‘Freedom of Oxford’ honour over the Rohingya crisis: The Oxford City Council said it is ‘no longer appropriate’ for her to hold the title.
- BHU vice chancellor is on indefinite leave, confirms HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar: Girish Chandra Tripathi had drawn criticism for dismissing a student’s allegation of being molested on campus as ‘a simple case of eve-teasing’.
- India summons Pakistan’s deputy high commissioner after ceasefire violation kills three in Kashmir: Even as New Delhi lodged a ‘strong protest’ against ‘unprovoked’ cross-border firing, a soldier died in another ceasefire violation in Poonch.
- Supreme Court to hear Rohingya refugees’ plea against the government on October 13: After the Centre announced its plan to deport all Rohingya, two members of the community told the court they had come here after fleeing persecution at home.
- Nobel Prize in Physics goes to three scientists who discovered gravitational waves: Rainer Weiss, Barry C Barish and Kip S Thorne helped realise a vision that is almost 50 years old, the committee said.
- Sharad Pawar says Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train is impractical: The former Maharashtra chief minister criticised the Centre for being ill-prepared to face the effects of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax.
- BJP chief Amit Shah blames Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan for political violence in state: He inaugurated the Jan Raksha Yatra in Kannur, which is the CPI(M) leader’s home turf.