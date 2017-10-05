Journalist Gauri Lankesh, who was shot dead at her home in Bengaluru on September 5, was posthumously honoured with the annual Anna Politkovskaya Award on Thursday. Pakistani activist Gulalai Ismail was the other recipient of the award for her work against the Taliban.

The Anna Politkovskaya Award is given annually by the organisation Reach All Women in WAR.

“A senior Indian journalist and activist Gauri, just like Anna Politkovskaya before her, was shot dead outside her home in Bangalore on September 5, 2017, in order to silence her voice and her critical reporting and activism,” RAW in WAR wrote on their website.

After the award was announced, the journalist’s sister Kavitha Lankesh said the award will boost the morale of more journalists who want to write and fight. “It honours what Gauri stood for – that ‘you cannot silence me’,” she told Reuters.

Ismail, the co-founder of advocacy group Aware Girls, said she was numb with grief when she heard about Lankesh’s murder. “It was heartbreaking that an advocate of democracy, a courageous voice was silenced,” she told Reuters. “This award recognises our common struggle and courage.”

Journalist Anna Politkovskaya was killed on October 7, 2006, at her home in Moscow for her investigative reports on state corruption and rights abuses. London-based RAW in WAR established the award to honour the Russian journalist.

Later in the day, hundreds of citizens and activists held a march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, demanding justice for Lankesh, PTI reported. Political parties including the Left, Aam Aadmi Party and Swaraj India, and around 100 activists from the Karnataka’s Janshakti Manch were part of the march. Such demonstrations by activists have taken place in various cities over the past month.

Lankesh was an outspoken critic of Hindutva groups and edited and published a Kannada newspaper called Gauri Lankesh Patrike. She also wrote widely in the English press.