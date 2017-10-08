A lawyer based in Delhi has filed a complaint against religious leader Radhe Maa for sitting on the chair of the station house officer of Vivek Vihar police station last month, ANI reported on Sunday. In his complaint addressed to the commissioner of police and the deputy commissioner of police, the advocate said that the incident had insulted the entire police fraternity.

registered against Radhe Maa in DCP ,Sahadara ,FOR insulting Delhi Police Following Media reports of Vivek Vihar Police Station Incident pic.twitter.com/CMnIm8gwuD — pramod sharma (@PramodS73594852) October 8, 2017

On Thursday, the station house officer was transferred to the district lines after a picture showing him vacating his chair for Radhe Maa on September 28 surfaced on social media.

In the picture, Station House Officer Sanjay Sharma is seen standing next to Radhe Maa, who is sitting on his chair, with his hands folded and draped in a red shawl. Sharma said the religious leader and her followers had stopped at the police station while they were on their way to a Ramleela event in the area.

“Her followers said she wanted to visit the washroom,” Sharma said, adding that Radhe Maa sat on his chair without seeking his permission after that. The Delhi Police had initiated an inquiry into the incident after the picture had surfaced.

Radhe Maa has several police complaints filed against her, including dowry cases. In 2015, a woman had alleged that her husband and his family harassed her for dowry at Radhe Maa’s behest. Actress Dolly Bindra had also filed a case of sexual harassment against the religious leader. In another complaint, she was accused of driving a family of seven to suicide in Gujarat.