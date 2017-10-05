Jammu and Kashmir: Four civilians injured in Poonch as Pakistan allegedly violates ceasefire
Exchange of fire was reported in Rajouri’s Manjakot sector and Poonch’s Balakote.
Pakistan allegedly violated the ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts early on Wednesday, the police said. The firing is still on, and the Indian Army is retaliating.
The exchange of fire was reported near the Line of Control, from the Manjakot sector in Rajouri and the Balakote sector in Poonch. Four civilians were injured in Balakote, ANI reported.
One of the injured is a minor, and they are all out of danger, officials said. They were provided first-aid, Senior Superintendent of Police of Rajouri, Yougal Manhas, said.
On October 13, the Pakistani Army allegedly violated the ceasefire in the Degwar, Karmara and Krishna Ghati sectors of Poonch near the LoC. No casualties were reported, but authorities asked schools in the district to stay closed.
A day earlier, a soldier of the Indian Army and a civilian porter, who worked with the military, were killed in firing in the same area.