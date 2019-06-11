An Indian Army soldier was killed and three were injured during alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district on Monday, IANS reported.

Four Indian Army soldiers were caught in the ceasefire violation when Pakistan troops resorted to mortar shelling and firing small arms at 5 pm, PTI quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Lance Naik Mohammad Jawed was wounded in the attack, and later succumbed to his injuries. Defence Ministry spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Devender Anand said He Jawed was from Khagaria district in Bihar.