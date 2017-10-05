Afghanistan: Toll in multiple Taliban attacks rises to 71, at least 170 injured

The toll in Tuesday’s suicide and gun attacks in Afghanistan has risen to at least 71, AFP reported. At least 170 people were injured in two separate strikes on the police and soldiers in the country.
The Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attacks in Gardez and Ghazni. The two strikes were carried out using similar methods – bombers first blew up a truck and Humvee full of explosives and then stormed the buildings with guns.
The more deadly assault was a coordinated attack on the police in Gardez in Paktia province. At least 41 people were killed and 158 were injured, Afghanistan’s Interior Affairs Ministry said.
Another ambush in the neighbouring Ghazni province left 25 security officials and five civilians dead. Deputy Interior Minister Murad Ali Murad told AP that Tuesday’s attacks were the biggest this year. Ghazni Police chief Mohammad Zaman said “dozens of Taliban” were killed in the strike.
The attacks are the latest in a series of assaults on security installations – a military hospital in Kabul was targeted in March and 100 people were killed, and a devastating attack on a base in Mazar-i-Sharif had left 144 people dead.
Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience
Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.
If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.
After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.
When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.
Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.
— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out
Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.
Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.
Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.
This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.