sexual harassment

Twitter lays down rules to go tougher on online sexual abuse in the next few weeks: Reuters

Recently, CEO Jack Dorsey had said the social media platform will take action against posts with unwanted sexual advances and non-consensual nudity.

Emmanuel Dunand/AFP

Twitter may introduce tougher rules and penalties on online sexual harassment in the next few weeks, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing an internal email it accessed. Twitter’s head of safety policy listed several new rules in the letter sent to the Trust and Safety Council, which assists the social media platform.

The new penalties include immediate and permanent suspensions of accounts that post non-consensual nudity. The company will also expand the definition of non-consensual nudity to include “upskirt imagery, creep shots and hidden camera content”.

The website plans to allow people to report unwanted sexual advances even if they are not the victim themselves, as has the case been till now. It will also expand the definition of sensitive media to include hate symbols and imagery.

This comes in the backdrop of the #WomenBoycottTwitter trend last week, which prompted Twitter Chief Executive Officer Jack Dorsey to say it would roll out new rules to take a more aggressive stance against voices being silenced on its platform. The hashtag began to trend after several women decided to boycott Twitter on October 13 after the account of Hollywood actor Rose McGwan – one of the many who had accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault – was suspended.

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

