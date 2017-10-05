quick reads

The business wrap: GVK wins bid to construct Navi Mumbai airport, and seven other top stories

Other headlines: A survey found that corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year, and Maharashtra released Rs 4,000 crore to waive farmers’ loans.

by 
Reuters

A look at the headlines in the sector:

  1. Maharashtra government approves GVK’s bid to construct Navi Mumbai International Airport: The proposal, approved by a Maharashtra government panel, will be presented before the Cabinet on October 31.
  2. Corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year by at least 35%, finds Assocham survey: Companies lowered their spending because of demonetisation troubles, debts and the economic slowdown, the organisation found.   
  3. Maharashtra begins process to waive farmers’ loans, releases Rs 4,000 crore: Nearly Rs 3,200 crore will be used to write off the loans, and the rest will be distributed as incentives among farmers who pay their loans back on time.   
  4. 8 Google Play apps contain malware, millions of devices compromised, according to Symantec: On Google Play, the apps claim to help users modify the look of the characters in the game ‘Minecraft: Pocket Edition’.  
  5. Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi airports among 5 Indian ones that top service quality lists, says  survey: Jaipur and Srinagar airports were also in the top two in their categories. 
  6. Twitter lays down rules to go tougher on online sexual abuse in the next few weeks, reported Reuters: Recently, CEO Jack Dorsey had said the social media platform will take action against posts with unwanted sexual advances and non-consensual nudity. 
  7. Chartered flights may soon be available as aggregated services like Ola and Uber, says report: Companies believe that the move could help reduce costs by up to 50% and overall flying time.  
  8. Maharashtra transport workers’ strike enters third day as talks with government fail: Unions have been negotiating with the administration but have refused to call off their protest till they are paid better salaries.  
We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Bringing your parents into the digital fold can be a rewarding experience

Contrary to popular sentiment, being the tech support for your parents might be a great use of your time and theirs.

If you look up ‘Parents vs technology’, you’ll be showered with a barrage of hilariously adorable and relatable memes. Half the hilarity of these memes sprouts from their familiarity as most of us have found ourselves in similar troubleshooting situations. Helping a parent understand and operate technology can be trying. However, as you sit, exasperated, deleting the gazillion empty folders that your mum has accidentally made, you might be losing out on an opportunity to enrich her life.

After the advent of technology in our everyday personal and work lives, parents have tried to embrace the brand-new ways to work and communicate with a bit of help from us, the digital natives. And while they successfully send Whatsapp messages and make video calls, a tremendous amount of unfulfilled potential has fallen through the presumptuous gap that lies between their ambition and our understanding of their technological needs.

When Priyanka Gothi’s mother retired after 35 years of being a teacher, Priyanka decided to create a first of its kind marketplace that would leverage the experience and potential of retirees by providing them with flexible job opportunities. Her Hong Kong based novel venture, Retired, Not Out is reimagining retirement by creating a channel through which the senior generation can continue to contribute to the society.

Our belief is that tech is highly learnable. And learning doesn’t stop when you graduate from school. That is why we have designed specific programmes for seniors to embrace technology to aid their personal and professional goals.

— Priyanka Gothi, Founder & CEO, Retired Not Out

Ideas like Retired Not Out promote inclusiveness and help instil confidence in a generation that has not grown up with technology. A positive change in our parent’s lives can be created if we flip the perspective on the time spent helping them operate a laptop and view it as an exercise in empowerment. For instance, by becoming proficient in Microsoft Excel, a senior with 25 years of experience in finance, could continue to work part time as a Finance Manager. Similarly, parents can run consultation blogs or augment their hobbies and continue to lead a fulfilling and meaningful life.

Advocating the same message, Lenovo’s new web-film captures the void that retirement creates in a person’s life, one that can be filled by, as Lenovo puts it, gifting them a future.

Play

Depending on the role technology plays, it can either leave the senior generation behind or it can enable them to lead an ambitious and productive life. This festive season, give this a thought as you spend time with family.

To make one of Lenovo’s laptops a part of the family, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Lenovo by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.