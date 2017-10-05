The business wrap: GVK wins bid to construct Navi Mumbai airport, and seven other top stories
Other headlines: A survey found that corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year, and Maharashtra released Rs 4,000 crore to waive farmers’ loans.
A look at the headlines in the sector:
- Maharashtra government approves GVK’s bid to construct Navi Mumbai International Airport: The proposal, approved by a Maharashtra government panel, will be presented before the Cabinet on October 31.
- Corporate India cut costs on Diwali gifts this year by at least 35%, finds Assocham survey: Companies lowered their spending because of demonetisation troubles, debts and the economic slowdown, the organisation found.
- Maharashtra begins process to waive farmers’ loans, releases Rs 4,000 crore: Nearly Rs 3,200 crore will be used to write off the loans, and the rest will be distributed as incentives among farmers who pay their loans back on time.
- 8 Google Play apps contain malware, millions of devices compromised, according to Symantec: On Google Play, the apps claim to help users modify the look of the characters in the game ‘Minecraft: Pocket Edition’.
- Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi airports among 5 Indian ones that top service quality lists, says survey: Jaipur and Srinagar airports were also in the top two in their categories.
- Twitter lays down rules to go tougher on online sexual abuse in the next few weeks, reported Reuters: Recently, CEO Jack Dorsey had said the social media platform will take action against posts with unwanted sexual advances and non-consensual nudity.
- Chartered flights may soon be available as aggregated services like Ola and Uber, says report: Companies believe that the move could help reduce costs by up to 50% and overall flying time.
- Maharashtra transport workers’ strike enters third day as talks with government fail: Unions have been negotiating with the administration but have refused to call off their protest till they are paid better salaries.