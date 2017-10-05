Muhurat trading: Benchmark indices end lower in first session of Samvat 2074
While the Sensex fell over 194 points, Nifty closed below its 10,200-mark.
Benchmark indices ended on a weak note in a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday to mark the beginning of Hindu Samvat year 2074. The Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex closed more than 194 points lower at 32,389.96, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty ended below its 10,200-mark.
The special trading session was held between 6.30 pm and 7.30 pm on Thursday. Sensex opened higher at 32,656.75 and touched a high of 32,663.06. However, the index soon slipped to 32,319.37 as a result of sudden sell-off by participants.
In Hindu Samvat year 2073, the Sensex gained 4,642.84 points, while the NSE rose 1,572.85 points. The indices will be closed on Friday for ‘Diwali Balipratipada’.
Kotak Mahindra and ICICI Bank fell over 1.5% on Sensex, followed by Wipro, ONGC and Tata Motors. Bharti Airtel, the top gainer on both BSE and NSE, rose by over 2%. The banking, metal, power, oil & gas, consumer durables sectors were among the major losers on the BSE indices.