32 airports reopen five days after being shut amid India-Pakistan tensions, flights to resume soon
IndiGo said it will ‘progressively commence operations’ on the routes.
An order directing 32 airports to be closed till May 15 amid the conflict between India and Pakistan was cancelled on Monday. This allows operations at the airports in northern and central India to resume soon.
“These airports are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect,” said the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
The affected airports were Srinagar, Adhampur, Ambala, Amritsar, Awantipur, Bathinda, Bhuj, Bikaner, Chandigarh, Halwara, Hindon (Ghaziabad), Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Kandla, Kangra, Keshod, Kishangarh and Kullu Manali.
Pathankot, Patiala, Leh, Ludhiana, Mundra, Naliya, Porbandar, Rajkot, Sarsawa, Shimla, Thoise and Uttarlai were also closed for civilian air traffic since May 7.
On Monday, IndiGo airline said that it will “progressively commence operations” at routes that have been reopened.
“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments…,” the airlines said. “We recommend checking your flight status regularly for the latest updates.”
The closure of the airports was cancelled after an “understanding” between India and Pakistan on Saturday to put an end to four days of military tensions between the two countries.
The tensions had escalated on May 7 when the Indian military carried out strikes – codenamed Operation Sindoor – on what it claimed were terrorist camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.
The strikes were in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 persons on April 22.
The Pakistan Army retaliated to Indian strikes by repeatedly shelling Indian villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.