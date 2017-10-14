More than 380 police personnel died on duty over the last year: Intelligence Bureau head Rajiv Jain
Most of them died while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir or in cross-border firing with Pakistan, he said.
More than 380 police personnel from the central forces have been killed while on duty in the past year, the head of India’s top domestic intelligence service said in New Delhi on Saturday, according to PTI.
Out of a total 383 personnel killed between September 2016 and August 2017, 56 were from the Border Security Force and 42 from Jammu and Kashmir, the Intelligence Bureau’s Director Rajiv Jain said at the Police Commemoration Day event. At the event, Home Minister Rajnath Singh paid tribute to the officers who had died.
Jain added that 76 personnel belonged to the Uttar Pradesh Police, 49 were from the Central Reserve Police Force, 23 belonged to Chhattisgarh, 16 were from West Bengal, 13 each from Delhi and the Central Industrial Security Force, 12 each from Bihar and Karnataka, and 11 from the Indo Tibetan Border Police.
Most of the personnel died in cross-border firing with Pakistan or while fighting militants in Jammu and Kashmir or Naxals, Jain said. Police Commemoration Day is observed to pay homage to ten policemen who were killed in firing by Chinese troops in 1959, and the 34,400 others who have laid down their lives to protect India since its Independence.