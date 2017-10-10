The big news: RBI says linking Aadhaar to bank accounts is mandatory, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Congress asked Hardik Patel to join the fight against BJP ahead of Gujarat polls, and 15 cadets were killed in a suicide bombing in Kabul.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory, clarifies RBI: The central bank dismissed media reports that its reply to an RTI query suggested that it had not issued a directive in this regard.
- Congress invites Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani to join fight against BJP ahead of Assembly poll in Gujarat: OBC Ekta Manch leader Alpesh Thakor said he will join the Congress on October 23.
- 15 cadets killed in suicide bombing in Kabul: The explosion took place at the entrance gate of the Marshal Fahim Military Academy.
- Twelve arrested for trying to immolate man suspected to be a braid chopper in Jammu and Kashmir: Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh said those detained were identified through videos of the incident on social media
- Toll in twin blasts in Somalia rises to 358, country plans a ‘state of war’ against al-Shabab group: Somali Army spokesperson Abdullahi Iman said they would try to push the militants out of their strongholds.
- Two arrested for Facebook posts criticising traffic restrictions in West Bengal’s Balurghat during Puja: The movement of vehicles, except battery-operated and cycle rickshaws, were restricted between 4 pm and 4 am during the festive season.
- Rajasthan government is institutionalising corruption, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot: State Home Minister Gulab Chandra Kataria said the government had passed the ordinance to avoid people from making false allegations against public servants.
- Three arrested for allegedly forcing villager to spit, lick his own saliva as punishment in Bihar: A case had been filed on Friday against eight people.
- Harvey Weinstein rebuts Lupita Nyong’o accusation, Tarantino regrets his silence: The actor had accused Weinstein of unwanted advances in a ‘New York Times’ op-ed.
- 54 policemen killed in exchange of fire with militants near Cairo, say reports: The country’s interior ministry said troops were still conducting combing operations on the al-Wahat road to apprehend militants.