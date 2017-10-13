The big news: Two key Hardik Patel aides join BJP in Gujarat, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Officials began collecting DNA samples of families of 39 Indians missing in Iraq, China said it supported Myanmar’s efforts in Rakhine.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Hardik Patel’s key aides join BJP ahead of upcoming Gujarat Assembly election: OBC leader Alpesh Thakor will join Congress on October 23.
- DNA samples of families of 39 Indians missing in Iraq being collected: India requested Iraqi authorities to investigate the mass graves found in Mosul after it was recaptured from the Islamic State on July 9, reports said.
- China says it supports Myanmar government’s efforts to stabilise peace amid Rohingya crisis: Beijing believes foreign interference during crises does not work, a Communist Party of China official said.
- Jharkhand minister cancels official’s order on linking Aadhaar to ration cards, says report: The mother of the girl, who died of starvation, was driven out of her home for ‘defaming village’.
- WHO chief ‘rethinking’ Robert Mugabe’s appointment as goodwill ambassador after criticism: Dr Tedros Adhanon Ghebreyesus had said the controversial leader would ‘influence his peers in the region to prioritise non-communicable diseases.’
- Militant killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara, rifle and Pakistani currency found, says official: The encounter is still underway, the Indian Army said.
- Linking Aadhaar with bank accounts is mandatory, clarifies RBI: The central bank said the bank accounts and the Unique Identification number had to be linked under the Prevention of Money-laundering [Maintenance of Records] Second Amendment Rules, 2017.
- 12 arrested for trying to immolate man suspected to be a braid chopper in Jammu and Kashmir: Sopore Senior Superintendent of Police Harmeet Singh said those detained were identified through videos of the incident on social media.
- Billionaire Andrej Babis set to become next prime minister of Czech Republic: The media mogul said he had invited other parties for talks on forming a coalition government.
- Two arrested for Facebook posts criticising traffic restrictions in West Bengal’s Balurghat during Puja: The movement of vehicles, except battery-operated and cycle rickshaws, were restricted between 4 pm and 4 am during the festive season.