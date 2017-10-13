Japan: PM Shinzo Abe’s ruling coalition retains two-thirds majority in Lower House
Abe’s Liberal Democratic Party won 284 seats on its own, giving it an absolute majority and full control over all standing committees in the lower house.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is set to secure a third term in the post after his ruling coalition won a two-thirds majority in the Lower House in Sunday’s general election. His Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito alliance won 313 of the 465 seats in Japan’s House of Representatives, the Nikkei Asian Review reported on Monday.
The Liberal Democratic Party won 284 seats on its own, giving it an “absolute majority” that allows it to control every standing committee in the lower house, the report said. The opposing parties got 130 seats between them.
“We will continue to work humbly and sincerely to achieve results,” Abe said, adding that he wanted to hold dialogue with other parties to discuss his proposed revision of the Japanese Constitution, according to The Japan Times.
A third term would make the 63-year-old Japan’s longest serving prime minister since World War II. The ruling coalition is likely to call a special session of the Diet, Japan’s Lower House, on November 1 to choose a prime minister.
On September 28, Abe had dissolved Parliament and called for snap elections after local surveys suggested that voters approved of his firm line on North Korea, which has fired two ballistic missiles over northern Japan in recent months.
But the turnout, at 53.68%, was weak – the second-lowest since the war – and does not suggest a massive endorsement, the Nikkei Asian Review report said.