Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi was the most polluted city on Diwali, says Central Pollution Control Board
Kolkata and Agra occupied the second and the third spot on the list, respectively.
The most polluted city on Diwali was Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi, according to a Central Pollution Control Board report. Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Alwar district falls in the National Capital Region.
While Kolkata occupied the second spot on the list, Agra in Uttar Pradesh was the third most polluted city in the country on Diwali. In 2016, Agra was the most polluted city on Diwali.
The CPCB issued the report on Air Quality Index on October 19. The index shows that the level of pollution in Bhiwadi was at 425 micrograms per cubic metre. Kolkata recorded 358 micrograms per cubic metre while Agra was at 332 micrograms per cubic metre of air pollution.
Concentration of PM 2.5 (particulate matters that are 2.5 or less than 2.5 micrometres in diameter) was the major contributor to the “severe air quality” in Bhiwadi. The harmful smoke emitted from Bhiwadi’s industries has contributed to the increasing air pollution in the city.
Ahead of Diwali, on October 9, the Supreme Court had banned the sale of firecrackers during the festive season in NCR till November 1. In 2016, an alarming smog after Diwali in Delhi-NCR had forced schools to remain closed for three days and the National Green Tribunal to declare an environmental emergency in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh.