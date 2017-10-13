market watch

Sensex makes late gains to close 116 points ahead, Nifty closes at 10,184 points

The major gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel, Reliance Industries, BHEL, ICICI Bank and Wipro.

by 
File photo

The benchmark Bombay Stock Exchange Sensex on Monday closed 116 points higher at 32,506.72, while the National Stock Exchange Nifty gained 38.30 points to end at 10,184.85.

The bourses recovered after ending on a weak note in a special Muhurat trading session on Thursday. The Nifty50 had briefly regained the 10,200 mark in early trade because of fresh buying by investors amid positive cues from other Asian markets.

Brokers told PTI that investors were buying in the hope of encouraging blue chip companies to release their quarterly reports.

The major gainers on the Sensex were Bharti Airtel (which gained 4.99%), Reliance Industries, BHEL, ICICI Bank and Wipro. Tata Motors was the worst performer, losing 2.71%, followed by Cipla, Axis Bank, Kotak Mahindra and HDFC.

The best performers on the Nifty were Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement, Reliance, Ambuja Cements and ICICI Bank. Cipla was the poorest performer, followed by Bharti Infratel, Axis Bank, UPL and Indiabulls Housing Finance.

Other major Asian markets had a mixed day on Monday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng shed over 181 points, but Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 239 points after Shizo Abe was reelected prime minister with a two-thirds majority. The Taiwan TSEC 50 Index and the Shanghai SE Composite Index finished almost flat.

The rupee traded four paise up against the United States dollar at 64.99 at 4.25 pm.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.