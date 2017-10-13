quick reads

The big news: Patidar leaders claim BJP offered them cash to switch parties, and 9 other top stories

Other headlines: The Rajasthan Assembly was adjourned after protest from the Congress, and the US police likely found the body of a missing 3-year-old.

  1. Patidar movement leader claims he was offered Rs 1 crore to join BJP: Another Patidar leader Nikhil Sawani quit the BJP, and the Samajwadi Party announced it will contest five seats in the Gujarat elections.
  2. Rajasthan Assembly adjourned after Congress protests against Ordinance: A lawyer challenged the Ordinance in the High Court, while the Editors Guild of India said it was an ‘instrument to harass the media’.
  3. Police find body ‘most likely’ of missing three-year-old Indian girl in Texas: The body was found about half a kilometre from her house, but a medical examiner has not yet confirmed whether it was Sherin Matthews.
  4. Class 10 student jumps to death from school building in Kerala, police book two teachers: Her family had alleged that the girl was harassed, and was told she would not be allowed to write her board exams.
  5. Why were policemen convicted in Bilkis Bano gangrape case reinstated, SC asks Gujarat government: The Supreme Court asked the state administration to file a detailed reply within four weeks on the departmental action, if any, taken against the officers.
  6. Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi was the most polluted city on Diwali, says Central Pollution Control Board: Kolkata and Agra occupied the second and the third spot on the list, respectively.
  7. Assam Congress files complaint after BJP MP allegedly equates ideas of Nehru, Gandhi to ‘garbage’:Kamakhya Prasad Tasa, a parliamentarian from Jorhat, said he was wrongly interpreted and that he did not make defamatory remarks.
  8. China says its military, other ministries worked very closely with India to resolve Doklam standoff: Liu Fang, however, maintained that it was the Indian military that crossed the border to enter China’s territory.
  9. Hollywood director James Toback accused of harassing at least 38 women: According to a Los Angeles Times report, the director has been at it for decades.
  10. Most raw food items sold in Kolkata’s markets contain alarming levels of lead, finds study: The Geological Survey of India found that 75% of the contamination is caused by atmospheric lead produced by incomplete diesel combustion.
