Mumbai: Man arrested for public indecency, harassing woman passenger on local train
The woman filmed the man flashing at her, and later registered a complaint at the railway police station.
The Mumbai Government Railway Police on Monday arrested a daily wage labourer for public indecency and harassing a woman in a suburban train, the Hindustan Times reported. He was taken into custody for flashing at the 23-year-old woman who was travelling in the compartment reserved for women.
The incident took place on Saturday morning when the woman was travelling from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station to go Belapur on the Harbour Line. The man, identified as Karappa Patel, was standing on the adjacent compartment – separated from the women’s section by a grill. When the woman noticed he was flashing at her, she started filming him. She later registered a complaint at the railway police station.
“We checked CCTV camera footage to find out where Patel had alighted,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (CR GRP) Machindra Chavan told Hindustan Times. “We circulated the video among our staff so that they could identify him.”
Patel was found asleep on a bench outside CSTM station on Monday when he was arrested. “The accused works as a daily wage labourer and lives on the pavement outside a hotel in Masjid Bunder,” Sanjay Shinde, senior inspector at CSMT railway police station, told The Indian Express. “We are checking whether he has a criminal record.”