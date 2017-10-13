Pictures of living persons can’t be used on banners, hoardings anymore: Madras High Court
The court passed the order based on a plea by a Chennai resident who wanted a direction to the Chennai Corporation to remove such hoardings.
The Madras High Court on Tuesday banned the use of pictures of living persons on banners and hoardings in Tamil Nadu, even if permission from authorities was obtained for erecting the banners and hoardings, The Times of India reported. The court said that pictures of people sponsoring such banners will also not be allowed.
“In order to maintain a clean atmosphere in the state, and to avoid unnecessary drawings on the walls of buildings/residential places, this court directs the chief secretary to ensure that the provisions of the Tamil Nadu Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act, 1959 is complied with,” Justice S Vidyanathan said in the order, according to The Times of India. He added that if authorities give permission to erect banners, flex boards and signboards, “they shall ensure that the photographs/pictures of such persons who are alive shall not be depicted on them”.
The judge passed the order on a plea filed by B Thirulochana Kumari, a resident of Chennai’s Rani Anna Nagar. The petitioner had sought a court direction to the Chennai Corporation and Chennai Police Commissioner AK Viswanathan, to take steps to remove political party banners and flags, which she said were blocking the path to her property.