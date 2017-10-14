The big news: Gujarat elections are on December 9 and 14, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Markets soared to new highs after the Centre’s bank recapitalisation plan, and China announced its top leadership for the next five years.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Gujarat Assembly election to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.
- Sensex breaches 33,000 for the first time, Nifty hits all-time high on bank recapitalisation plan: The BSE gained over 500 points while the NSE touched 10,340 points during the morning trading session.
- China announces its top leadership for the next term, does not name Xi Jinping’s successor: For the first time, the Standing Committee does not have a single member born before the 1949 Communist revolution.
- India vs New Zealand Pune ODI caught in pitch controversy after TV channel sting operation: ‘India Today’ showed a recording of undercover reporters interacting with curator Pandurang Salgaoncar posing as bookies.
- Security at Army bases need to be improved, Army chief Bipin Rawat says: Increased surveillance could prevent attacks like the ones in Uri and Pathankot last year, Rawat said.
- Donald Trump ends refugee ban but imposes new restrictions on 11 nations, says report: The US administration has not disclosed the names of the countries, but said they would be allowed on a case-by-case basis.
- Congress will move court if Rajasthan’s immunity bill is not scrapped, says Sachin Pilot: This kind of legislation has no place in a democracy, said the party’s state unit president.
- Father of Indian child missing in US tells police he moved her body after she choked on her milk: Wesley Mathews had earlier told the police his daughter went missing after he told her to stand outside their house at 3 am for not drinking her milk.
- Saudi Arabia will return to ‘moderate Islam’ and remove extremism, vows crown prince: The prince said the kingdom was ‘not like this in the past’.
- Twitter says it will make advertisements and its sources more transparent: The move comes weeks after social media sites testified that those platforms were used to spread Russian propaganda during the 2016 US election.