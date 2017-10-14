quick reads

The big news: Gujarat elections are on December 9 and 14, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Markets soared to new highs after the Centre’s bank recapitalisation plan, and China announced its top leadership for the next five years.

Representative Image | Sam Panthaky/AFP

A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Gujarat Assembly election to be held in two phases on December 9 and 14: The counting of votes will take place along with Himachal Pradesh on December 18.  
  2. Sensex breaches 33,000 for the first time, Nifty hits all-time high on bank recapitalisation plan: The BSE gained over 500 points while the NSE touched 10,340 points during the morning trading session.  
  3. China announces its top leadership for the next term, does not name Xi Jinping’s successor: For the first time, the Standing Committee does not have a single member born before the 1949 Communist revolution.  
  4. India vs New Zealand Pune ODI caught in pitch controversy after TV channel sting operation: ‘India Today’ showed a recording of undercover reporters interacting with curator Pandurang Salgaoncar posing as bookies.  
  5. Security at Army bases need to be improved, Army chief Bipin Rawat says: Increased surveillance could prevent attacks like the ones in Uri and Pathankot last year, Rawat said.  
  6. Donald Trump ends refugee ban but imposes new restrictions on 11 nations, says report: The US administration has not disclosed the names of the countries, but said they would be allowed on a case-by-case basis.  
  7. Congress will move court if Rajasthan’s immunity bill is not scrapped, says Sachin Pilot: This kind of legislation has no place in a democracy, said the party’s state unit president.   
  8. Father of Indian child missing in US tells police he moved her body after she choked on her milk: Wesley Mathews had earlier told the police his daughter went missing after he told her to stand outside their house at 3 am for not drinking her milk.  
  9. Saudi Arabia will return to ‘moderate Islam’ and remove extremism, vows crown prince: The prince said the kingdom was ‘not like this in the past’.  
  10. Twitter says it will make advertisements and its sources more transparent: The move comes weeks after social media sites testified that those platforms were used to spread Russian propaganda during the 2016 US election.  
