Sherin Mathews death: Orphanage owner in India says girl had no eating problems
Wesley Mathews had told the police he was trying to get his adopted daughter to drink milk at 3 am as she was malnourished and was on a special diet.
The owner of the orphanage where three-year-old Sherin Mathews lived before she was adopted by a Dallas couple said on Wednesday the child had no eating problems, as claimed by her father.
Wesley Mathews had reported his daughter, Sherin, missing on October 7. Mathews had told the police his daughter went missing after he told her to stand outside their house at 3 am as a punishment for not drinking milk. Mathews said the girl was malnourished when he and his wife adopted her, and they had to put her on a special diet that included feeding her whenever she was awake.
After Sherin’s body was found in a culvert close to Mathews’ home on Sunday, Wesley changed his story and told the Texas Police he was with Sherin in the garage trying to get her to drink her milk, and saw her choking and dying.
Orphanage owner Babitha Kumari, of the Nalanda Mother Teresa Anatha Seva Ashram, however told American TV station WFAA that Sherin had no problem, “whether it was about drinking milk or eating.” Kumari said the Mathews had appeared “loving”, and that Wesley called often before the adoption was processed.
Mathews was arrested again after he changed his story. He is being held for causing felony injury to a child, which carries a maximum penalty of life in prison. He was transferred to the Dallas County jail on Wednesday.
On suicide watch
The Dallas County Sheriff’s Department said Wesley Mathews has been placed on suicide watch. Lawyers for Sherin’s adoptive mother, Sini Mathews, said she was asleep when the child died. Theyu published a statement late on Wednesday saying she has denied any involvement in the child’s death, PTI reported.