Karnataka: CBI registers FIR against Congress minister KJ George in police officer’s suicide case

The Crime Investigation Department had cleared him of all charges in 2016, but the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI inquiry into the case.

KJ George (right) | R Roshan Baig/Facebook

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday named Karnataka minister KJ George the first accused in a First Information Report on the suicide case of Deputy Superintendent of Police MK Ganapathy. Lokayukta Inspector General of Police Pranab Mohanty and Additional Deputy General of Police (Intelligence) AM Prasad were also named in the FIR, The News Minute reported.

In July 2016, George had resigned from his Cabinet position after a Madikeri court in Karnataka had ordered an FIR against him in the case. However, he was reinstated as the minister for development and town planning in September 2016, after the Crime Investigation Department cleared him of all charges.

In September, the Supreme Court had ordered a CBI investigation into the police officer’s suicide case, observing that there were “startling facts” that needed to be looked at fairly. The bench had asked the agency to submit a report within three months.

Hours before he committed suicide in July 2016, Ganapathy had accused the senior police officers, George and his son of harassing him. In an interview to a local TV channel, the 51-year-old had said that if anything happened to him, the Congress minister, Mohanty and Prasad would be responsible.

The Opposition in Karnataka has demanded George’s removal from the state Cabinet. Bharatiya Janata Party Karnataka President BS Yeddyurappa said the party will launch a statewide agitation if the Congress leader was not stripped of his Cabinet position. “George continuing in the government will make a fair investigation difficult,” he said at a press conference.

