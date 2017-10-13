state news

Attack on Swiss couple near Agra: Five people, including three minors, detained

They will be produced in a local court on Friday.

by 
Google Maps

The Uttar Pradesh Police have detained five people, three of them minors, for allegedly assaulting a Swiss couple visiting Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri on October 22. Quentin Jeremy Clerc’s skull was fractured and his hearing has been affected while Marie Droz was left with a broken arm.

The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Sulkhan Singh, told the Hindustan Times that five people were involved in the assault. One of the minors was held at Rajasthan border late on Wednesday night and two others were detained on Thursday in Fatehpur Sikri, Singh said. The two adults were held on Thursday. All five will be produced in a local court on Friday.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The couple was attacked when they were walking along a train track in Fatehpur Sikri, the 16th-century city built by Mughal emperor Akbar. The couple said the men first began remarking loudly about them and then tried to take selfies with Droz. They also tried to find out where the couple was staying in Agra.

“They hurled stones at both of us,” Droz had told The Times of India. “I still cannot understand why they attacked us. They didn’t take any of our valuables.” They said passersby filmed videos of them on their mobile phone after the attack.

Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Tourism Minister KJ Alphons wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath soon after the assault. Swaraj later tweeted that Droz had been discharged from hospital while Clerc was still recovering.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.