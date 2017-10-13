Attack on Swiss couple near Agra: Five people, including three minors, detained
They will be produced in a local court on Friday.
The Uttar Pradesh Police have detained five people, three of them minors, for allegedly assaulting a Swiss couple visiting Agra’s Fatehpur Sikri on October 22. Quentin Jeremy Clerc’s skull was fractured and his hearing has been affected while Marie Droz was left with a broken arm.
The Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police, Sulkhan Singh, told the Hindustan Times that five people were involved in the assault. One of the minors was held at Rajasthan border late on Wednesday night and two others were detained on Thursday in Fatehpur Sikri, Singh said. The two adults were held on Thursday. All five will be produced in a local court on Friday.
The incident took place on Sunday afternoon. The couple was attacked when they were walking along a train track in Fatehpur Sikri, the 16th-century city built by Mughal emperor Akbar. The couple said the men first began remarking loudly about them and then tried to take selfies with Droz. They also tried to find out where the couple was staying in Agra.
“They hurled stones at both of us,” Droz had told The Times of India. “I still cannot understand why they attacked us. They didn’t take any of our valuables.” They said passersby filmed videos of them on their mobile phone after the attack.
Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj and Tourism Minister KJ Alphons wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath soon after the assault. Swaraj later tweeted that Droz had been discharged from hospital while Clerc was still recovering.