The big news: Catalonia declares independence from Spain, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: Journalist Vinod Verma was arrested on extortion charges, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.

  1. Catalan Parliament passes motion to declare independence from Spain: The Spanish Senate has granted special constitutional powers to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, allowing him to take control of Catalonia.  
  2. Former BBC journalist Vinod Verma arrested by Chhattisgarh Police for alleged extortion: He allegedly had several sex tapes involving a minister, and was using them to extort money from him.
  3. Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said the Congress president was brought in with an upset stomach.  
  4. West Bengal government challenges Centre’s directive on linking welfare schemes with Aadhaar: The Supreme Court will hear the petition on Monday.  
  5. Half the bench deciding on women’s entry to Sabarimala should be female, says plea in Supreme Court: The application said a special jury comprising people of eminence could be set up to decide on the matter within a specified time frame.  
  6. Hizbul Mujahideen chief lays down three conditions for talks with Centre on the Kashmir dispute: Syed Salahuddin said New Delhi has to accept that the region is a disputed territory and also involve Kashmiris in the dialogue.  
  7. Indian Railways floats global tender to get seven lakh tonnes of rail from private companies: The government now acquires rail only from the Steel Authority of India, a public sector firm.  
  8. Over 200 million women don’t have laws protecting them against sexual harassment at work, shows study: Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, 24 have no laws against gender discrimination in pay and promotions.  
  9. Plea filed in Supreme Court to extend firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR: The bench said it will consider whether the matter can be heard urgently.  
  10. Siddaramaiah defends Karnataka minister accused in police officer’s suicide case: The chief minister accused the BJP of politicising the matter to tarnish the image of the state government.  
