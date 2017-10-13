The big news: Catalonia declares independence from Spain, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Journalist Vinod Verma was arrested on extortion charges, and Congress President Sonia Gandhi was admitted to a hospital in Delhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Catalan Parliament passes motion to declare independence from Spain: The Spanish Senate has granted special constitutional powers to Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy, allowing him to take control of Catalonia.
- Former BBC journalist Vinod Verma arrested by Chhattisgarh Police for alleged extortion: He allegedly had several sex tapes involving a minister, and was using them to extort money from him.
- Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said the Congress president was brought in with an upset stomach.
- West Bengal government challenges Centre’s directive on linking welfare schemes with Aadhaar: The Supreme Court will hear the petition on Monday.
- Half the bench deciding on women’s entry to Sabarimala should be female, says plea in Supreme Court: The application said a special jury comprising people of eminence could be set up to decide on the matter within a specified time frame.
- Hizbul Mujahideen chief lays down three conditions for talks with Centre on the Kashmir dispute: Syed Salahuddin said New Delhi has to accept that the region is a disputed territory and also involve Kashmiris in the dialogue.
- Indian Railways floats global tender to get seven lakh tonnes of rail from private companies: The government now acquires rail only from the Steel Authority of India, a public sector firm.
- Over 200 million women don’t have laws protecting them against sexual harassment at work, shows study: Of the 193 member states of the United Nations, 24 have no laws against gender discrimination in pay and promotions.
- Plea filed in Supreme Court to extend firecracker ban in Delhi-NCR: The bench said it will consider whether the matter can be heard urgently.
- Siddaramaiah defends Karnataka minister accused in police officer’s suicide case: The chief minister accused the BJP of politicising the matter to tarnish the image of the state government.