Uttar Pradesh declares Vridavan and Barsana pilgrimage sites
The state religious affairs and culture minister reportedly said that the sale of meat and liquor will be banned within the municipal limits of the towns.
The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday declared the towns of Vrindavan, believed to be the birthplace of Hindu god Krishna, and Barsana, the birthplace of Radha, “pavitra teerth sthals”, or pilgrimage sites.
“Lakhs of tourists visit these places to pay obeisance,” the state government said, according to PTI. “Keeping in mind their importance and in view of tourism, these are declared as holy pilgrimage places.”
Uttar Pradesh Minister for Religious Affairs and Culture Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary is quoted as saying by The Times of India that the sale of meat and liquor will be banned within the municipal limits of the towns.
The minister also said that the Vrindavan and Barsana will be developed for religious tourism, and that Barsana will get the status of a nagar palika (town municipality) after the local body elections on November 22.
Chaudhary claimed, according to the Times of India report, that the main reason behind declaring the towns pilgrimage sites was to respect the sentiments of devotees, who he claimed were upset that meat and liquor shops operated there. He said Chief Minister Adityanath will visit Vrindavan on November 1 as “the town is close to his heart”.