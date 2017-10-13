quick reads

The big news: Spain fires Catalan government, announces election, and nine other top stories

Other headlines: India to investigate Sherin Mathews’ adoption, and the Gujarat CM has alleged Congress leader Ahmed Patel was linked to a suspected militant.

  1. Spain dismisses Catalan government after independence declaration, new elections on December 21: The public prosecutor’s office in Madrid said it will file rebellion charges next week against the head of the autonomous region, Carles Puigdemont.
  2. From now on, passports for adopted children will need Child Development Ministry clearance: The order of the External Affairs Ministry comes in light of the death of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old adopted from India who died in Texas.
  3. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani links terror suspect to Ahmed Patel, demands his resignation: One of two suspected militants recently arrested by the state police used to work at a hospital where the Congress leader was a trustee, the BJP leader said.
  4. Charges filed in investigation of alleged Russian meddling in 2016 US presidential election, reports CNN: Anyone charged can be taken into custody as early as Monday.
  5. Delhi’s T2 airport opens again, GoAir flight will be its first on Saturday: SpiceJet and IndiGo have been given two more months to move around a third of their flights to the airport.
  6. ITC reports disappointing second-quarter results, blames ‘severe GST pressure’ on cigarette sales: The company’s net profit rose only 5.6% in July-September year on year.
  7. Congress accuses BJP of curbing press freedom in connection with former BBC journalist’s arrest: Party leader Ajay Maken demanded Vinod Verma’s immediate release and an inquiry against Chhattisgarh minister Rajesh Munat for allegedly making a sex CD.
  8. Women accusing Donald Trump of sexual misconduct are lying, says White House: Trump had earlier referred to the allegations as ‘fake news’. At least 16 women have accused the president of sexual harassment.
  9. Indian spy drone shot down along Line of Control, claims Pakistan Army: The wreckage of the quadcopter will be sent for analysis.  
  10. Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital in Delhi: The Sir Ganga Ram Hospital said the Congress president was brought in with an upset stomach.  
Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

