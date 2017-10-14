New app helps cow-lovers win prizes for ‘selfie with gomata’
The Goseva Parivar said that the app is ‘a platform for people who want to build a better world by saving the life of Gomata’.
Goseva Parivar, an organisation that aims to spread awareness on cows and ensure their well-being in India, has launched a new mobile application that enables users to click selfies with a cow and win prizes.
The organisation launched the new app so that people can participate in its “Selfie with Gomata Contest” without any problems. The organisation describes the app as “a platform for people who want to build a better world by saving the life of Gomata”. According to Google PlayStore, the app had less than 50 downloads as of Saturday afternoon.
A senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader said that though the Sangh is not directly involved with the contest, it “ideologically supports and appreciates it,” The Hindu reported.
Users can send in their entries on the app from October 16 to December 31 in any or all of the three categories: selfie with cow, selfie with family and cow or selfie with friends and cow. The catch is that the cow must be of an Indian breed as the organisations’s vision is to “present ‘Mother cow’ as a necessity as well as a status symbol, irrespective of caste, creed, religion, state, and nation”.
“When we held the contest last time in 2015, entries had to be sent by WhatsApp, which created some inconvenience for the participants and us,” Goseva Parivar’s head Lalit Agarwal told the English daily. “With the Goseva Parivar mobile app, it will be easier for us to receive and select entries for the contest.”
Organiser Avishek Pratap Singh was quoted as saying that the organisation also wants to “reestablish ‘Mother cow’ as the mother of the universe.”