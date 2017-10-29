Car in Uttar Pradesh minister’s convoy allegedly flees after running over an 8-year-old boy in Gonda
Om Prakash Rajbhar claimed he was unaware of the hit and run.
A car in Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s convoy was allegedly party to a hit and run on Saturday night. Eyewitnesses claimed that the vehicle fled the spot after running over an eight-year-old boy in Gonda district.
A case of rash and negligent driving was registered after the boy’s father filed a complaint. The police said they will add names to the complaint after an investigation. Gondo district magistrate told ANI that all vehicles of Rajbhar’s convoy has been asked to be brought for technical examination.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh for the boy’s family and asked the state’s senior-most police officer for a report, NDTV reported.
The accident took place as Shiva Goswami was playing by the roadside with his mother and grandmother. “Shiva Goswami died when he was hit by a vehicle in minister Om Prakash Rajbhar’s fleet in the Colonelganj area of the city,” Additional Superintendent of Police (Gonda) Hridesh Kumar as quoted as saying by The Indian Express.
Rajbhar, however, claimed he did not know that a car in his convoy had caused an accident. “I did not go back to the spot as I was already 25 km away,” he told News18 on Sunday. “Police officers advised me to not go back as people were protesting.”