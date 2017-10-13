Rahul Gandhi criticises Centre for firing twin torpedoes of demonetisation and GST at the economy
The Congress leader said that demonetisation was a disaster, while the Goods and Services Tax is ‘a good idea implemented badly’.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi kept up his attacks on the government over its reform policies, saying that the Narendra Modi administration’s “double torpedoes” of demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax had put the Indian economy in an “intensive care unit”.
The Congress leader was speaking to the media after meeting top party leaders to plan the protests planned on November 8 – a year since the government announced its decision to ban Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes. The Congress and other Opposition parties will observe it as “black day”.
Demonetisation, Gandhi said, is a disaster, while GST is “a good idea implemented badly”, NDTV reported. The party has earlier said it was responsible for introducing the idea of the tax reform in 2006-2007.
Commenting on the Bharatiya Janata Party’s decision to celebrate November 8 as “anti-black money day”, Gandhi said: “The Prime Minister is yet not able to understand the pain of the nation. I do not know what they are going to celebrate. November 8 is a sad day for us.”
Last week, the Congress leader criticised the Centre for rising unemployment, which he said was a “Modi-made disaster”. People, he warned, were were quickly losing trust in the government.