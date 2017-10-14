The big news: Constitution bench to hear Aadhaar cases in November, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Donald Trump’s campaign manager surrendered to the US federal authorities, and schools in Chennai will remain shut on Tuesday due to rain.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC says it will set up a Constitution Bench to hear cases in last week of November: In a separate hearing, the top court questioned the West Bengal government’s authority to challenge the Aadhaar law.
- Paul Manafort, Trump’s campaign manager, surrenders to federal authorities hours after summons: Manafort was indicted on charges of money laundering and conspiracy against the United States.
- Schools to remain shut on Tuesday as heavy rain lashes Chennai: More showers are predicted across Tamil Nadu over the next few days.
- Supreme Court adjourns hearing of petitions challenging Article 35A for three months: Article 35A grants the state legislature the power to define its ‘permanent residents’ and provide them with special rights and privileges.
- China likely to again block proposal to list JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist at the UN: Three days before its technical hold on the proposal lapses, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson said there was no consensus among the Security Council members.
- Finance Ministry extends last dates to file GST returns for July: The ministry said the move to push the dates forward would help 30.81 lakh taxpayers.
- SC orders Kerala Police, Hadiya’s father to produce her in court on November 27: The Supreme Court held that a woman’s consent as an adult is the most important aspect to consider in a case.
- Pakistan calls for unscheduled military talks, accuses India of unprovoked firing: Director General of Military Operations Lieutenant General AK Bhatt told Pakistan that the Indian Army does not target civilians, and only fired in retaliation.
- Concentration of carbon dioxide was its highest in 2016, says World Meteorological Organization: The data showed that the speed at which these emissions have increased is unprecedented.
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui to withdraw memoir, apologises for ‘hurting sentiments’: Siddiqui’s ‘Miss Lovely’ co-star Niharika Singh and former girlfriend Sunita Rajwar have criticised the actor for his autobiography.