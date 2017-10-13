state news

Delhi: Civic body evicts protestors from Jantar Mantar following NGT ban on demonstrations at site

The agitators said that the government should provide an alternative site for people to voice their grievances.

by 
Burhaan Kinu / HT Photo

The New Delhi Municipal Council, assisted by the Delhi Police, evicted protestors from Jantar Mantar on Monday, the Hindustan Times reported. The authorities were complying with the National Green Tribunal’s order banning demonstrations in the area.

About 17 groups of protestors had set up tents and makeshift structures in the area, The Hindu reported. There were individual agitators such as T David Raj, who has been at the Jantar Mantar for the last year to demand a liquor ban in Tamil Nadu, as well as former servicemen who have been demanding the implementation of the One Rank One Pension scheme.

About 40 people were briefly detained at the Parliament Street police station, while 10-15 people were taken to the Mandir Marg station.

“This is clearly an attempt to silence the voices in a democracy. If there is a court order stating that we cannot protest here, then give us an alternative site where we can,” Major General (retired) Satbir Singh, who has been spearheading the One Rank One Pension movement, told The Hindu.

The Ramleela Ground, an alternative site, does not have toilets and other facilities like the Jantar Mantar. However, the municipal corporation is opposed to any move to designate the Ramleela Ground as a protest venue. The North Delhi Municipal Corporation said they would present a status report before the NGT on Tuesday, informing the tribunal how the corporation’s finances will be affected if the ground is used for protests.

“Ramleela Maidan is a major source of revenue for us and converting it to a protest site will hit us because our financial condition is already bad,” the corporation’s Director of Horticulture, Ranvir Singh, was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Watch Ruchir's journey: A story that captures the impact of accessible technology

Accessible technology has the potential to change lives.

“Technology can be a great leveller”, affirms Ruchir Falodia, Social Media Manager, TATA CLiQ. Out of the many qualities that define Ruchir as a person, one that stands out is that he is an autodidact – a self-taught coder and lover of technology.

Ruchir’s story is one that humanises technology - it has always played the role of a supportive friend who would look beyond his visual impairment. A top ranker through school and college, Ruchir would scan course books and convert them to a format which could be read out to him (in the absence of e-books for school). He also developed a lot of his work ethos on the philosophy of Open Source software, having contributed to various open source projects. The access provided by Open Source, where users could take a source code, modify it and distribute their own versions of the program, attracted him because of the even footing it gave everyone.

That is why I like being in programming. Nobody cares if you are in a wheelchair. Whatever be your physical disability, you are equal with every other developer. If your code works, good. If it doesn’t, you’ll be told so.

— Ruchir.

Motivated by the objectivity that technology provided, Ruchir made it his career. Despite having earned degree in computer engineering and an MBA, friends and family feared his visual impairment would prove difficult to overcome in a work setting. But Ruchir, who doesn’t like quotas or the ‘special’ tag he is often labelled with, used technology to prove that differently abled persons can work on an equal footing.

As he delved deeper into the tech space, Ruchir realised that he sought to explore the human side of technology. A fan of Agatha Christie and other crime novels, he wanted to express himself through storytelling and steered his career towards branding and marketing – which he sees as another way to tell stories.

Ruchir, then, migrated to Mumbai for the next phase in his career. It was in the Maximum City that his belief in technology being the great leveller was reinforced. “The city’s infrastructure is a challenging one, Uber helped me navigate the city” says Ruchir. By using the VoiceOver features, Ruchir could call an Uber wherever he was and move around easily. He reached out to Uber to see if together they could spread the message of accessible technology. This partnership resulted in a video that captures the essence of Ruchir’s story: The World in Voices.

Play

It was important for Ruchir to get rid of the sympathetic lens through which others saw him. His story serves as a message of reassurance to other differently abled persons and abolishes some of the fears, doubts and prejudices present in families, friends, employers or colleagues.

To know more about Ruchir’s journey, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Uber and not by the Scroll editorial team.